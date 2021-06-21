Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires Shares of 100,000 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $17,513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $309,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 70,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

