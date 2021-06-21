Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,169 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

KIE stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

