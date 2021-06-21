Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 26,856 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.