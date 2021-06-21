Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

