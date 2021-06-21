Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of XYLD opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.