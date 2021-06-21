Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,264 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 17,415.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,434 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV opened at $52.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.