Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $85,000 Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 406.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDD stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

