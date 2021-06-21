Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 300 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MORF traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 175,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morphic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Morphic by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

