RLI (NYSE:RLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”

Get RLI alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RLI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.