Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.69% of Riot Blockchain worth $75,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

RIOT opened at $32.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.80 and a beta of 4.39. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.