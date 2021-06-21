RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7882 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $18.66.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.35.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

