Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACO opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

