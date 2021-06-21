Rhumbline Advisers Sells 565 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $42,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,924.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $92,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,084.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $364,536 in the last ninety days. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.