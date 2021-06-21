Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,050 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 656,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 628,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 542,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $409.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LLNW. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

