Rhumbline Advisers Sells 440 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. Also, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,668 shares of company stock valued at $385,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

