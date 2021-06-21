Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,395 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Aspen Aerogels worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $675.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

