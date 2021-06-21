Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

DSP stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

