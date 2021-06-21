Rhumbline Advisers Has $497,000 Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Weber Alan W lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

