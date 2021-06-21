Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.02

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.02 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 27570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.
RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07.
In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,672 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,993 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
