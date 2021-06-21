Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.02

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.02 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 27570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,672 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,993 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.