Reviewing BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 4 9 0 2.69 Swedbank AB (publ) 0 6 3 0 2.33

Dividends

BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BNP Paribas pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 16.64% 6.49% 0.29% Swedbank AB (publ) 37.96% 13.17% 0.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNP Paribas and Swedbank AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $50.57 billion 1.57 $8.07 billion $3.03 10.48 Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.46 $1.41 billion N/A N/A

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BNP Paribas beats Swedbank AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, Findomestic, AlphaCredit, and Opel Vauxhall brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, research, and market intellingence across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 159 branches in Sweden, 18 branches in Estonia, 22 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

