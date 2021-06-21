Reviewing agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Cryo-Cell International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cryo-Cell International $31.10 million 2.29 $3.63 million N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has higher revenue and earnings than agilon health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for agilon health and Cryo-Cell International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.34%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Cryo-Cell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Cryo-Cell International 11.89% -107.81% 5.99%

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats agilon health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

