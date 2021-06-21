Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 80 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.87. 17,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.42 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

