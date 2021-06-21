Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 4,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. 141,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

