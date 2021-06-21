Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 196,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after purchasing an additional 468,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. 48,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

