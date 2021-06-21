Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 370.4% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $494.92. The stock had a trading volume of 76,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,989. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

