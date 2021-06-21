Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.61. 190,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,229,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.