Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.