Request (REQ) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $58.08 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00704299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00081188 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

