Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

