Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.83. 2,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,805. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
