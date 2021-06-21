Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.83. 2,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,805. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.