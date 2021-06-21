Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

RWT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 9,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144,798 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,708,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

