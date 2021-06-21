Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 716.78 ($9.36).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 622.03 ($8.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 677.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

