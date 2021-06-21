RedFOX Labs Hits Market Cap of $90.47 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $90.47 million and $831,745.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00369004 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00142526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00217147 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.