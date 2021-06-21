RED (RED) Trading Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $542,785.70 and $28,907.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

