Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

ROGFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roxgold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.59.

ROGFF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,109. Roxgold has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

