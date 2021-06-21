Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.