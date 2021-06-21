Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits Market Cap of $21.45 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $21.45 million and $883,167.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00155360 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.