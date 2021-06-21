Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.82. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 213,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

