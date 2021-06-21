Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,944 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of TrueCar worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TrueCar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TrueCar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,104 shares of company stock worth $475,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.20 on Monday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

