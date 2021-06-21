Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 47,430 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,430 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HUYA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after buying an additional 216,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 898.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 157,798 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

HUYA stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.