Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 42,996 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,996 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

