Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 16,826 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,826 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -169.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

