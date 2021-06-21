Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $2.60 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 23.3% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 38.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 118,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

