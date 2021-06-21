QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

QS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

QS opened at $26.96 on Thursday. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a PE ratio of -69.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

