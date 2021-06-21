Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $832.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.