QuadrantProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.72 million and $127,412.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00705475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00042464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00081653 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.