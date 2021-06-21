Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Qorvo worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo stock opened at $174.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

