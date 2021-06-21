Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By KeyCorp

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $61.21 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,041,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,272.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

