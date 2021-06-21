Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Anterix Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anterix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $164,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.