Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $166,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 163,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

